Centre notifies Citizenship Amendment Act rules ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The Union Home Ministry on Monday notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The CAA Act, an integral part of BJP's 2019 manifesto, was passed by Parliament in 2019. This move will pave the way for the persecuted to find citizenship in India. "These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for the grant of Indian citizenship," said the Home Ministry.

Home Minister Amit Shah had, on multiple occasions, said that CAA rules would be notified ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April-May.

The CAA Act allows Indian citizenship to persecuted migrants belonging to six communities - Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

The opposition parties including Congress and the TMC have been opposing the law, with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that she won't allow the implementation of the act in the state.

The passage of the law saw massive protests countrywide in 2019.

Earlier today, Banerjee said if people are deprived of their rights under the rules, "then we will fight against it." "Let me see the rules first. The notification has not been issued yet. If people are deprived of their rights under the rules, then we will fight against it. This is BJP's publicity for elections, it is nothing else."

The West Bengal Chief Minister said the Centre should have notified rules six months ago. "If there are any good things, we always support and appreciate but if anything is done that is not good for the country, TMC will always raise its voice and oppose it. I know why today's date was chosen before Ramazan. I appeal to the people to be calm and avoid any rumors."

Reacting to Mamata Banerjee's statement over the implementation of CAA, Union Minister Arjun Munda said, "People who see things only with the political lens might have a different opinion, I won't go into that. But, the government wants to ensure that whatever is in the interest of the country, it should be done."