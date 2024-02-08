Cabinet approves telecom spectrum auction across multiple bands at base price of Rs 96,317.65 cr

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday approved a proposal of the Department of Telecommunications to conduct spectrum auction through which spectrum will be assigned to the successful bidders for providing telecom services. Additional spectrum will improve the quality of telecom services and coverage for the consumers, said government in a statement.

The auction will be held for spectrum in 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz frequency bands. Spectrum will be offered for assignment for validity period of 20 years. A total of 10,523.15 MHz is being offered with a valuation of Rs 96,317.65 crore (at reserve price).

The Cabinet has also set up a Committee of Secretaries (CoS) to consider re-farming of existing spectrum usages with a view to increase the spectrum availability to meet the future needs of telecommunication services.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal for spectrum requirements of rail-based urban/regional transit systems like NCRTC in the 700 MHz band for Automatic Train Protection (ATP) systems and operations.

"Bharat is today known for taking lead in digital technologies. Its 5G rollout has been recognised globally as the fastest 5G rollout. Mobile communication is the gateway to a robust and equitable Digital India. Further, Bharat is determined to take lead in 6G services which will take shape over next 5 years," said Centre.



