CAG report flags gaps in AAP’s mohalla clinics: '70% of patients got consultations lasting...'- More in Delhi assembly today

The BJP-led Delhi government will table pending reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in the Assembly on Tuesday. These reports highlight alleged irregularities in the renovation of the Chief Minister’s residence and the construction of mohalla clinics under the previous AAP government.

Mohalla clinics: Funding gaps and operational issues

A CAG audit found that between 2016 and 2023, the Directorate General Health Service (DGHS) failed to effectively utilize its allocated budget for mohalla clinics, a flagship healthcare initiative of the AAP government. According to a CAG report accessed by India Today TV, Out of the ₹35.16 crore earmarked for construction, only ₹9.78 crore (28%) was spent.

The AAP government had aimed to establish 1,000 mohalla clinics by March 31, 2017, but only 523 were operational as of March 31, 2023. Additionally, 41 out of 218 clinics in four selected districts were found to be non-functional for periods ranging from 15 days to nearly two years due to staff shortages.

The audit also flagged critical shortages of basic medical equipment such as pulse oximeters, glucometers, thermometers, and blood pressure machines in several clinics. Of the 165 essential drugs listed, none of the 74 inspected mohalla clinics had full availability.

A key concern raised was the quality of patient care—70% of patients received consultations lasting less than a minute. Furthermore, inspections were inadequate, with only 2% of mohalla clinics in four districts being inspected between March 2018 and March 2023.

CM residence renovation: Budget ballooned by 342%

The CAG report also scrutinized the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence at 6, Flag Staff Road. Originally estimated at ₹7.91 crore, the project cost surged to ₹33.66 crore—an increase of 342%.

The Public Works Department (PWD) initially awarded the contract at ₹8.62 crore but revised estimates multiple times, citing urgent requirements. The audit revealed that PWD selected consultancy firms and contractors through restricted tendering without clear justification. Only one contractor met the eligibility criteria, raising concerns over arbitrary selection.

During the project, the built-up area was expanded by 36%, and high-end materials, including artistic and antique fixtures, were incorporated. The audit noted that ₹18.88 crore was spent on ornamental and luxury items. Additionally, PWD executed ₹25.80 crore worth of work without obtaining fresh administrative approvals.