Fireworks in Delhi assembly today! BJP, AAP to spar over Arvind Kejriwal's 'sheeshmahal'. Here's what CAG report says

It is going to be quite the showdown between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi assembly today. The ruling BJP will table the pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the Assembly today.

One of the CAG reports will focus on the alleged irregularities in the renovation of the then Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence, which the BJP calls 'sheeshmahal'. During the electoral campaign, the BJP alleged irregularities and corruption in the reconstruction of the bungalow and claimed that it had lavish interiors.

The report accessed by India Today mentioned the Public Works Department (PWD) prepared preliminary estimates worth ₹7.91 crore by adopting plinth area rates, published by Central Public Works Department for Type VII and VIII

accommodation/bungalows. Moreover, the work was declared urgent by the PWD.

The work was awarded at ₹8.62 crore, 13.21 per cent higher than the PWD estimates but was finally completed at a cost of ₹33.66 crore. This was 342.31 per cent higher than the estimated cost.

The report also mentioned that w.r.t awarding the consultancy work, the PWD did not provide the auditors with the basis on which three consultancy firms were selected for restricted bidding.

While working out the justification costs, the PWD adopted 1-year-old rates of consultancy work and enhanced it by 50 per cent. During the renovation work, PWD again went for restricted tendering and selected 5 contractors by factoring in financial status, resourcefulness and experience in executing similar works in VIP areas.

During the audit, it was found out that only 1 contractor to whom the renovation work was awarded had the requisite experience whereas others were selected arbitrarily for restricted tendering.

It was also found out that during the execution, the PWD increased the built-up area by around 36 per cent from 1,397 sq. metres to 1,905 sq. metres and also altered the specifications of the work by including items such as artistic and antique items, ornamental works (both civil and electrical/services).

PWD had to revise the PEs four times to cover the cost of renovating the CM residence. Furthermore, the PWD did not explore the possibility of tendering for additional administrative approval and expenditure sanction, and works costing Rs 25.80 crore (2nd to 5 PE) were executed by the existing contractor.

The audit found that the PWD spent Rs 18.88 crore on superior specification, artistic, antique, and ornamental items as extra work.

The second project for additions and alterations to the staff block/camp office was awarded for Rs 16.54 crore, compared to an estimated cost of Rs 18.37 crore, through restricted tendering.

The rationale for using restricted tendering was unclear, as relevant records were unavailable for review. Additionally, of the Rs 19.87 crore allocated for constructing the staff block and camp office, funds were redirected to other projects.

The staff block was not built, and seven servant quarters were instead constructed at a different site unrelated to the original project.

Moreover, after the election results were out, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva requested Lt Governor VK Saxena to cancel the merger of 4 properties with 'sheeshmahal' while emphasising the next CM will not stay there.

He added that the BJP government will decide how the property would be used in the future. Kejriwal resided in the bungalow as the Delhi Chief Minister from 2015 to 2024. He vacated the property after resigning from the post following his bail in the excise policy case.