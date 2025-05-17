'Can no longer empower economies against our national interest': VP Dhankhar backs economic boycott of Turkey, Azerbaijan

Amid growing calls to boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan over their support for Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that Indians must reconsider aiding the economies of countries that stand against India in times of crisis.

Speaking at a public event, Dhankhar stressed the concept of “economic nationalism,” urging citizens to reflect on the broader national implications of trade and travel choices.

“Can we afford to empower countries that are inimical to our interests? Time has come when each one of us must deeply think about economic nationalism,” he said.

His comments come at a time when multiple industry bodies, trade associations, and political groups have called for the suspension of all business and tourism-related activity involving Turkey and Azerbaijan. The move follows both countries' open support for Pakistan amid escalating tensions after India’s cross-border strikes under Operation Sindoor.

“We can no longer afford, by travel or import, to improve economies of those countries because of our participation. And those countries, in times of crisis, are positioned against us,” Dhankhar said.

The Vice President said that individuals, businesses, and industries alike hold a role in safeguarding national interests. “Everything has to be reckoned on the fulcrum of unflinching commitment to nationalism,” he added.

Turkey had earlier condemned India’s precision strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Meanwhile, reports confirmed that Turkish drones were extensively deployed by Pakistan during the conflict. Azerbaaijan, too, had expressed support for Islamabad during the confrontation.