Canada retrenches Indian staffers from its diplomatic missions in India

Canada has reportedly retrenched dozens of Indian employees from its diplomatic missions in India due to a shortage of Canadian staff available to maintain in-country operations effectively. A Canadian spokesperson said that the decision was necessary given the reduction of Canadian staff in India last year.

India had, last year, expelled 41 Canadian diplomats to ensure diplomatic presence parity after relations between the two countries soured following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canada had to shut in-person operations in Mumbai, Chandigarh and Bengaluru consulates.

According to a report in Times of India, there is no official word on the number of employees who have been retrenched but it is not expected to surpass 100.

A media relations official told the daily: “We wish to express our sincere gratitude for the resilience, dedication and service of our local staff in India. Canada will continue to deliver core services to Canadians in India, including consular support and for trade and business development – so that the citizens of our two countries can continue to benefit from the longstanding ties between Canadians and Indians”.

The visa services, the official said, will continue to operate as normal. Canada, despite the strain in ties with the nations, has reiterated that it has maintained strong connections with Indian citizens, and has welcomed them to visit, work, study or live permanently in the country.

This development comes after Trudeau, on Wednesday, raising the Nijjar issue, said that the previous government had cozy relations with the Indian government but his administration is committed to defend the rights of minorities and “speak out even if it irritates their home countries overseas”. Trudeau was testifying before a committee probing the allegations of foreign interference in Canadian elections.

“I will say that the principle that anyone who comes to Canada from anywhere in the world has all the rights of a Canadian to be free from extortion, coercion, interference from a country that they left behind and how we have stood up for Canadians, including in the very serious case that I brought forward to Parliament of the killing of (Hardeep Singh) Nijjar, demonstrates our government’s commitment to defending the rights and freedoms of Canadians,” said Trudeu before the committee.

