'China tried to meddle but results were not impacted': Canada PM Justin Trudeau

While addressing an official probe regarding the elections held in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said though China tried to meddle in the last two Canadian elections in 2019 and 2021, the results were not impacted as both times his Liberal Party won the contest. "Those elections held in their integrity, (they) were decided by Canadians," Trudeau said, both of which saw his Liberal Party emerge victorious. The independent commission, established to investigate the extent of foreign meddling in Canada's democratic processes and Ottawa's response, heard lengthy testimonies from Trudeau.

Related Articles

Disposing before the commission conducting a public inquiry into alleged foreign interference in the 2019 and 2021 Canadian elections, Trudeau answered questions about intelligence briefings he had received and asserted the elections were "free and fair", Reuters reported.

This inquiry is in response to a political controversy that has engendered substantial apprehension across Canada for over a year. The opposition Conservatives have attributed this turmoil to the government's purported indifference towards external infringement attempts, particularly those originating from China.

The Canadian spy agency, Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), told the Prime Minister’s Office about the interference in February 2023, Canadian media reported.

According to CBC News, a top-secret briefing note shows the CSIS informing the PMO about the interference. The document stated that People’s Republic of China (PRC) “clandestinely and deceptively” interfered in both 2019 and 2021 general elections. The interference was pragmatic in nature and focused primarily in supporting those viewed to be either ‘pro-PRC’ or ‘neutral’ on issues relating to the Chinese government.

Trudeau established the commission last year due to pressure from opposition lawmakers concerned about media coverage of China's potential involvement in the elections. Erin O'Toole, who headed the primary opposition Conservative party in the 2021 campaign, claimed Chinese interference may have cost his party up to nine seats, but stated it did not alter the election's outcome.

On Wednesday, Trudeau expressed frustration to a federal inquiry into foreign interference that intelligence leaked to the media had been "sensationalised" and taken out of context.

In a classified February interview with the commission of inquiry, Trudeau said it was extremely damaging to the confidence of Canadians in the democratic process.

A public summary of the interview was disclosed Wednesday at the inquiry, where Trudeau testified at an open hearing.

The summary stated Trudeau observed that the leaks were "particularly frustrating" because the Liberal government had put in place robust mechanisms to detect and combat interference, yet it was "painted as negligent in the media."

Beijing has, however, denied these allegations. An intelligence report presented to the commission outlined China's interference as "sophisticated, pervasive, persistent," targeting various levels of government and civil society.

This report comes days after Canadian media reported on India's meddling in the 2021 elections. CSIS reported India's intent to interfere in the 2021 Canadian elections, accusing Pakistan of similar clandestine activities during the 2019 elections.

As per CSIS, India’s interference was focused on a small number of electoral districts because it believes that a portion of Indo-Canadian voters are sympathetic to the Khalistani movement or even pro-Pakistan political stance.

India squarely rejected the allegations and said that the Indian government does not have such policies of interference. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said, "We have seen media reports about the Canadian commission inquiring into. We strongly reject all such baseless allegations of Indian interference in Canadian elections. It is not the government of India's policy to interfere in the democratic processes of other countries. In fact, quite on the reverse, it is Canada which has been interfering in our internal affairs," he said.