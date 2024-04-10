After India and Pakistan, Canada claims China interfered in its general elections in 2019, 2021

After India and Pakistan, Canada has levelled allegations against China for allegedly interfering with its 2019 and 2021 elections. The Canadian spy agency, Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), told the Prime Minister’s Office about the interference in February 2023, Canadian media reported.

According to CBC News, a top-secret briefing note shows the CSIS informing the PMO about the interference. The document stated that People’s Republic of China (PRC) “clandestinely and deceptively” interfered in both 2019 and 2021 general elections. The interference was pragmatic in nature and focused primarily in supporting those viewed to be either ‘pro-PRC’ or ‘neutral’ on issues relating to the Chinese government.

The document alleges the involvement of 11 candidates and 13 staff members, as well as multiple political parties, in foreign interference by the Chinese government. The note added that online and media activities aimed at discouraging Canadians, particularly of Chinese heritage, from supporting the Conservative Party. The note added that the outcome of the election, however, was not impacted by these endeavours.

The note added that CSIS provided 34 briefings to senior leaders and cabinet ministers on foreign interference.

INDIA REJECTS CANADA’S ALLEGATIONS

The allegations of Chinese interference come days after reports in Canadian media about India’s interference in the general elections of 2021. According to a separate report in CBC News, CSIS stated that the Indian government had "intent to interfere and likely conducted clandestine activities” in the 2021 Canadian elections. It accused Pakistan too of attempting to influence federal politics of Canada “clandestinely” in the 2019 elections.

The assessments were contained in documents that were tabled as part of the federal commission of inquiry into possible interference of China, India, Russia and others in the 2019 and 2021 elections.

As per CSIS, India’s interference was focused on a small number of electoral districts because it believes that a portion of Indo-Canadian voters are sympathetic to the Khalistani movement or even pro-Pakistan political stance.

India squarely rejected the allegations and said that the Indian government does not have such policies of interference. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said, "We have seen media reports about the Canadian commission inquiring into. We strongly reject all such baseless allegations of Indian interference in Canadian elections. It is not the government of India's policy to interfere in the democratic processes of other countries. In fact, quite on the reverse, it is Canada which has been interfering in our internal affairs," he said.

INDIA-CANADA TIES

Ties between India and Canada soured after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on September 18 last year, right after a trip to India, alleged that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June. New Delhi rubbished the claims, but matters only worsened from thereon.

India temporarily suspended issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in India. Subsequently visa services were resumed.

New Delhi maintained the emphasis on the parity in diplomatic strength, following which Canada had to call back 41 diplomats from India.

Trudeau had also underlined that Canada did not want to fight with India but reiterated its allegations, and added that Ottawa wants to "work constructively" with New Delhi on this "very serious matter".

