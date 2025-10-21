'Cancel this tender, go for Make in India EVs': Amitabh Kant to Lokpal after BMW bid

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday weighed in on the anti-graft ombudsman Lokpal's tender to buy luxury cars, urging it to cancel the order and instead choose electric vehicles made in India. "They need to cancel this tender and go in for @makeinindia, Electric Vehicles — either Mahindra's XEV 9E, BE 6 or Tata's Harrier EV. They are top class vehicles," Kant said on X.

Advertisement

Lokpal has floated a tender to procure seven BMW 3 Series 330Li M Sport cars, collectively worth around Rs 5 crore. The cars, the tender said, would be used by the Lokpal’s chairman and six members, against its sanctioned strength of eight. "The Lokpal of India invites open tenders from reputed agencies for supply of seven BMW 3 Series 330Li cars to the Lokpal of India," the document read, specifying the M Sport long wheelbase model in white colour.

According to BMW's website, the 3 Series long wheelbase is the most spacious in its segment and "impressive in every way," offering advanced comfort and technology features. The on-road price of the model in New Delhi is about Rs 69.5 lakh.

Advertisement

The tender also requires the selected vendor to conduct a seven-day training programme for the Lokpal's drivers and designated staff. The sessions — both classroom and on-road — will cover "familiarisation with all controls, features and safety systems of the BMW 330Li M Sport," "hands-on operational training," and "understanding of fuel efficiency parameters and driving modes."

Each driver must complete 50 to 100 kilometres of supervised driving under qualified trainers, with a logbook maintained and signed after each session. The vendor is also mandated to bear the full cost of training — including trainer fees, fuel, travel, and logistics — without any additional expenditure by the Lokpal.

The tender, dated October 16, set November 6 as the last date for bid submission, with bids to be opened the following day. Successful vendors are expected to deliver the cars within 30 days of receiving the supply order, with no extensions permitted.

Advertisement

The Lokpal's office, located in Delhi's Vasant Kunj Institutional Area, is where the training is likely to be held, according to the tender document.

