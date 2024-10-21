'Can’t even respect...': German ministry’s map error sparks row over Kashmir and Ladakh depiction

A recent document titled Focus on India, released by the German Foreign Ministry, has sparked significant controversy over the way Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been depicted.

The regions were marked in a graphic without clear borders, leading to backlash from Indian observers. The depiction has heightened concerns, especially given the sensitivities surrounding how global maps represent these territories.

Related Articles

The timing of the controversy is crucial, with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s upcoming state visit to India just around the corner.

Many are now questioning whether this map issue will overshadow the broader agenda of strengthening bilateral ties.

The visit aims to focus on deepening cooperation in areas such as security, trade, climate action, and people-to-people exchanges, but the error could complicate diplomatic relations.

The Focus on India paper itself is a significant shift in Germany's approach toward India. It emphasizes India’s role as a "central and active shaper of international politics" and a stabilizing force in the Indo-Pacific, especially in light of China's growing influence in the region.

The paper highlights cooperation on security, with Germany pushing for closer collaboration between Indian and German arms companies to reduce India’s dependence on Russian military systems.

It also stresses the importance of trade diversification, with India seen as key to Germany's economic strategy in Asia.

The document also outlines plans for cooperation on renewable energy, with Germany proposing tailored solutions to help India expand its green energy capacity. The two nations are also looking at joint ventures in third countries, particularly in Africa, and a more substantial engagement through the EU’s Global Gateway initiative. There is also a focus on increasing people-to-people contacts, with the Indian diaspora in Germany playing a critical role in fostering stronger ties.

However, the map controversy has triggered strong reactions. One commenter observed, "Kashmir borders conveniently hidden on the cover page. Tells you all you need to know about Western ‘strategic’ partnerships with India. Can’t even respect their ‘strategic partner’s’ national borders."

A clarification from the German Foreign Ministry is awaited.