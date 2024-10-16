scorecardresearch
Omar Abdullah takes oath as first CM of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

The ceremony also included the oath-taking of five Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), including an independent candidate who will serve as Cabinet Minister in the newly formed administration

Omar Abdullah Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, heralding the establishment of the Union Territory's first government in six years.

The ceremony also included the oath-taking of five Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), including an independent candidate who will serve as Cabinet Minister in the newly formed administration. The new government has no representatives from the Congress party in this new government.

 

Published on: Oct 16, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
