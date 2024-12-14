'Can't fool people': Kangana Ranaut bashes Priyanka Gandhi's 'weak' debut speech

While Congress leaders lauded MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s debut speech in Parliament, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticized it, dismissing it as lacking depth and filled with unfounded accusations.

In an exclusive interview with Aaj Tak, Ranaut accused Gandhi of fabricating narratives instead of tackling real issues during her participation in the Lok Sabha debate on the Constitution on Friday.

"Anyone can sit and make random allegations," she remarked, comparing Gandhi’s speech and Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s address during the Constitution debate, which she described as factual and data-driven. "So to say there was a debate in Parliament is incorrect. There was no debate," she added.

Known for her candid remarks, Ranaut didn’t hold back in taking a personal dig at the Gandhi family after Rahul Gandhi praised his sister’s debut speech, claiming it was better than his own.

"Both of them have the same standard. Before them, their mother followed the same standard. For them, the benchmark might be ‘we spoke better than our mother,’ who could barely manage to string together a sentence in Hindi," she said.

Drawing a comparison between the Congress party’s politics and nepotism in Bollywood, the actor-turned-politician added, "They’re basically handing out awards to each other in their own household."

Referring to Gandhi’s recounting of her visit to communal violence victims in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, Ranaut remarked, "You can’t fool people in this way. Talk about issues. The reality is that everyone has their own struggles and challenges in life."

In her speech, Gandhi accused the BJP-led government of fostering discord and committing atrocities, claims Ranaut dismissed as hypocritical. She highlighted Congress’s past actions, including the imposition of Emergency and frequent use of President’s Rule, to counter the allegations.

Ranaut also accused Gandhi of spreading fear. "She has nothing to say, so she’s instigating people without cause by claiming there’s an ‘atmosphere of fear’ in the country," the BJP leader stated.

Ranaut dismissed Priyanka Gandhi’s debut performance in Parliament as unimpressive and lacking impact.

"She is weak in her ideas. The arguments lack sense. She was unable to present any counter-arguments to Rajnath Singh or any BJP leaders," she said, criticizing the Congress for failing to engage in a meaningful debate.

During her maiden Lok Sabha speech, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP-led government of attempting to dismantle the 'suraksha kavach' (armour) of the Constitution. She also targeted the Centre for allegedly favouring and protecting industrialist Gautam Adani.