'Can't overtake China with army of babus': X user reacts to startup debate, says govt can't manage EPFO website

Amid the growing debate on India’s startup direction, an X user has shared a detailed account of a friend's experience trying to start an automotive parts manufacturing unit in India. He highlighted the bureaucratic hurdles and corruption his friend faced across departments. "A friend planned to start an automotive parts manufacturing unit,” Aaraynsh, the user, wrote on X.

“Applied for GST, rejected twice for useless reasons. Went for land clearance, had to feed people at the development authority. Pollution board next, can't skip the babus. Factory license, BIS, fire NOC, power approvals, same story everywhere,” the person added. “Bribe or face delays. Nothing's online. You have to run around constantly.”

The post was made in response to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's recent remarks at the Startup Maha Kumbh, where he questioned the startup ecosystem’s focus on sectors like food delivery and fantasy gaming over deep-tech. “Do we have to make ice cream or chips? Dukaandari hi karna hai,” Goyal said, expressing concern that India had only 1,000 startups in the deep-tech space. He contrasted this with China’s emphasis on EVs, battery tech, semiconductors, and AI.

Responding to Goyal's comments, the X user wrote, “Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal talks about competing with China, while the government itself can’t manage a basic EPFO website.” He concluded with strong criticism of the current system: “The real enemies of this country are corrupt bureaucrats and politicians. Truth is, we’ll never overtake China, not with this army of babus and netas blocking every step.”

Goyal’s remarks have sparked wider debate in startup and investor circles. While some entrepreneurs like Zepto co-founder Aadit Palicha defended India’s contribution to jobs and innovation, others supported Goyal’s call for a shift toward deep-tech sectors. RPG Group's Harsh Goenka, backing the minister, wrote, “They weren’t being literal—they were being directional… We need to build with ambition—AI, deep tech, robotics, clean energy.”