CAQM invokes GRAP stage III in Delhi-NCR as air quality deteriorates ahead of Diwali

The decision comes as Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category, with several monitoring stations reporting readings in the severe range. According to the air quality dashboard of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), readings at several locations crossed 400 at 4 pm on Friday, including Jahangirpuri at 449, Delhi Technological University (DTU) at 445 and Bawana at 428.

READ THIS: 'AQI already touching 400': CJI-led bench flags rising pollution levels, says this on Delhi-NCR traffic

The move is aimed at preventing further deterioration in air quality ahead of Diwali, when firecracker emissions can add to the existing pollution burden. The restrictions under GRAP Stage III will apply across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), alongside measures already in force under Stages I and II.

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#CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to invoke GRAP III in Delhi NCR as a precautionary measure. — Commission for Air Quality Management (@CAQM_Official) November 6, 2026

GRAP III restrictions: What is banned?

Under Stage III of GRAP, several activities that contribute to dust and emissions face tighter restrictions.

Construction and demolition: Non-essential construction and demolition activities will be prohibited, including earthwork, piling, trenching and other dust-generating operations. Certain construction activities involving ready-mix concrete plants will also face restrictions.

Restrictions on older vehicles: BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers will face restrictions in Delhi and specified neighbouring NCR districts, subject to applicable exemptions and directions.

Stone crushers and mining: Stone-crushing units and mining activities will be shut in the areas covered by the order. Hot-mix plants not operating on approved clean fuels will also face closure. Advertisement

Diesel generator sets: Their use will be restricted, except for permitted emergency and essential services.

Inter-state buses: Restrictions will apply to certain inter-state diesel buses entering or operating in Delhi, subject to the prescribed exemptions.

Work from home: Authorities in Delhi and NCR states may decide whether government and private offices should operate with 50% of staff attending in person and the remainder working from home.

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Schools and further pollution-control measures

GRAP Stage III also provides for state governments to consider shifting classes up to Class 5 to online mode, depending on local conditions and the applicable directions. Authorities may also implement additional measures to reduce road dust and vehicular emissions, including intensified mechanical sweeping, water sprinkling and traffic management.

The IITM's air quality forecast indicated that Delhi's pollution levels could enter the severe category from November 7 to November 9, raising concerns about the impact of festival-related emissions.