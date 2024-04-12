scorecardresearch
Case against Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar over NGO’s claims that he stole evidence of scams

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against Delhi Chief Secretary, Naresh Kumar, and his aide, YVVJ Rajasekhar, as per a court's directive in Almora, Uttarakhand. The court, on March 2, accepted a complaint by an NGO named Pleasant Valley Foundation against the aforementioned officials.

It instructed the revenue police to instigate a case against the officials and probe the accusations after the NGO accused the officials for directing four individuals to a school run by them in Dadakada village on February 14. The individuals allegedly ransacked the office of the NGO's joint secretary and confiscated files, records, documents, and pen drives, which supposedly contained proof of their involvement in fraudulent activities. 

The complainant stated that the NGO's officials were threatened with false charges if they did not immediately retract corruption complaints filed against the officials with the Vigilance department and other platforms.

A case has been registered against the officials who allegedly attempted to coerce the complainant into signing pre-drafted documents. The complainant also reported that Rs 63,000 in cash was stolen from a drawer.

The case registration was carried out by the revenue police sub-inspector of Govindpur, under the direction of Almora's Chief Judicial Magistrate. District Magistrate of Almora, Vinit Tomar, confirmed this. The FIR filed includes charges under sections 392 (robbery), 447 (criminal trespass), 120b (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, in addition to the SC/ST Act.
 

Published on: Apr 12, 2024, 8:18 AM IST
