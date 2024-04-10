Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court after Delhi HC rejects plea against ED arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court against Delhi High Court order that upheld the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case, related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Rejecting Kejriwal’s plea against the arrest by the ED, the High Court stated that the Delhi CM conspired and was actively involved in the use and concealment of the proceeds of crime. The court order stated that Kejriwal was involved in his personal capacity as the convenor of AAP.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who passed the order mentioned that he was involved in the creation of the now-defunct liquor policy and in soliciting kickbacks.

According to the court, the material gathered by the ED indicates Kejriwal’s involvement in the development of the excise policy.

The Delhi High Court had stated that Kejriwal’s arrest and detention must be assessed according to the law, and not based on the timing of the election. It also stated that no one, including the Chief Minister, should receive special treatment or privilege in legal matters.

Arvind Kejriwal and AAP has maintained that the arrest was done on the behest of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and that the timing of it was of special importance. They said that after months of investigation the agency did not find any money trail and was put behind bars to create obstacles for the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21.