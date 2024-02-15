Cash-for-query case: ED summons TMC's Mahua Moitra, asks her to appear on February 19  

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned TMC leader Mahua Moitra on February 19 in an alleged cash-for-query case, news agency ANI reported. She has been asked to appear before the agency for questioning on Monday (February 19).

Moitra is facing a probe for allegedly taking a bribe from a businessman for "asking questions in Parliament". The whole controversy began after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that Mahua Moitra had indulged in corruption at the cost of "national security".

Dubey, in his complaint, accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. He also alleged that Moitra's Parliament login ID was also shared with Hiranandani to post questions on her behalf.

Moitra said she gave the ID to someone in the Hiranandani office to type in the questions, as she was "always busy" in her constituency. Moitra's Parliament ID was accessed from Dubai, New Jersey, the United States, and Bengaluru.

Following the charges, Moitra faced a probe by Lok Sabha's Ethics Panel, which recommended her expulsion from the House.

In December 2023, Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after the House passed a motion that supported her expulsion as a Member of Parliament. "Ths House accepts the conclusions of the Committee that MP Mahua Moitra's conduct was immoral and indecent as an MP. So, it is not appropriate for her to continue as an MP," Speaker Om Birla said.

The Ethics Committee of Parliament, which was tasked with looking into allegations of corruption against the leader, found Mahua Moitra guilty of accepting money instead of asking certain questions in Parliament. The Ethics Committee, in its report, recommended her expulsion from the lower house of Parliament.