Cash unacceptable, UPI costlier at toll plazas: Why valid FASTags are a must from April 10

A valid FASTag would be a must from April 10 as cash payments would be discontinued and UPI payments would become costlier. The Transport and Highways ministry said in a gazette notification that while cash payments at toll plazas would be discontinued, Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payments – a valid option – would be 1.25 times more expensive than the applicable toll fee.

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This decision comes as the NHAI wants to reduce long queues and make highway travel smoother for commuters. To this end, FASTags would be the primary mode of toll collection.

If the owner or driver of the vehicle does not opt to pay a fee in the manner specified, then such a vehicle would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

FASTag now costlier

From April 1, the FASTag Annual Pass price increased to Rs 3,075 from the earlier Rs 3,000, marking a Rs 75 rise. The annual pass is intended for non-commercial private vehicles, including cars, jeeps and vans. It provides bundled toll access, valid for either up to 200 toll crossings or one year, whichever occurs first.

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DON'T MISS | NHAI revises FASTag annual pass charges; ₹3,075 fee to apply from April 1

Introduced in August 2023, the annual pass gained popularity among daily commuters, intercity travellers and frequent highway users. The bundled pricing has helped lower per-trip toll expenses and facilitated smoother movement through toll plazas by avoiding multiple payments.

Users opting for the annual pass benefit from convenience, as it eliminates the need for cash payments or frequent recharge of the FASTag wallet for every toll crossing.

How to buy FASTag annual pass

You can buy FASTag annual passes online. You will find enough options on FASTag issuer platforms or authorised payment providers, major banking platforms such as State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, select digital payment apps, the Rajmarg Yatra mobile application, and the official NHAI website.

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In order to buy an annual pass, users must have an active FASTag linked to your vehicle.

