Market stages sharp comeback! Sensex jumps over 1,300 pts from intraday low, Nifty reclaims 23,100; here's why

Indian equity benchmarks rebounded sharply on Tuesday, recovering from early losses to extend gains for the fourth consecutive session, helped by strong buying interest in information technology (IT) stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack climbed 509.73 points or 0.69 per cent to close at 74,616.58, while the NSE Nifty index rose 155.40 points or 0.68 per cent to settle at 23,123.65. During the day, Sensex jumped 1,334.17 points from intraday low and Nifty moved up 404.35 points.

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The rally added more than Rs 1.7 lakh crore to investors' wealth in a single session. The overall market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies increased by Rs 1.71 lakh crore to Rs 429.22 lakh crore from Rs 427.51 lakh crore in the previous session.

Gains in index heavyweights such as Infosys Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), HCLTechnologies Ltd, ITC Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Kotak Tata Steel Ltd supported the benchmarks, helping them move into positive territory after a weak start.

On the sectoral front, strong buying interest was seen in IT stocks. Metals, realty, media and FMCG sectors also traded higher. On the other hand, state-owned banks and consumer durables slipped. The broader market was mixed, with Nifty Midcap 100 index up 0.20 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index down 0.06 per cent.

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"The market at the moment is driving on hope and expectations. Sectors, which have been hammered in the last two or three months, have been making efforts to recover. Today, technology stocks got a boost. So, the approach should be day-specific at present due to the ongoing geopolitical issues. Investors should not look to build a portfolio at present, given the West Asia conflict. Inflation, costs and crude oil rates are a shock for every industry. One should lie low and wait for things to settle," said market veteran Arun Kejriwal.

"Market has turned positive on support from IT stocks. With that being said, the overall nature is volatile and choppy. We can also see some kind of short covering happening, helping domestic benchmarks to stay in the green," noted Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities.

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Investors should avoid taking overly aggressive bets and instead follow a disciplined approach, advised Deven Choksey, Managing Director at DRChoksey FinServ Pvt.

"Keep adding into quality existing distressed stocks which you have shortlisted in your portfolio. This is the strategy which we are putting across to people because we believe that even though some part of the fundamental picture, which used to be pretty much clear a couple of months back, has got a little distorted at this point of time," he said.

Choksey further noted that while the current quarter may see some impact due to collateral damage from global developments, stabilisation in war-related news flow could support recovery in the latter part of the year.