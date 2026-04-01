FASTag annual pass fee to increase from April 1: How to buy online

The FASTag Annual Pass will cost slightly more from April 1, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) rolls out its annual revision of toll-related charges. The change, which comes at the start of the new financial year, will impact private vehicle owners who rely on the prepaid FASTag system for frequent highway travel.

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How much will the FASTag annual pass cost after April 1?

From April 1, the FASTag Annual Pass will cost ₹3,075, compared to the current ₹3,000 — a ₹75 increase. While the hike is modest, it will affect lakhs of users who depend on the annual pass for cost-effective travel.

The pass is designed specifically for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps and vans. It offers bundled toll access, allowing either up to 200 toll crossings or one year of validity, whichever comes earlier.

Since its rollout in August 2025, the annual pass has seen strong adoption, particularly among daily commuters, intercity travellers and frequent highway users. The bundled pricing model has helped reduce per-trip toll costs and enabled smoother passage through toll plazas by eliminating repeated payments.

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How can we buy the FASTag annual pass online?

The FASTag Annual Pass can be purchased or activated entirely online, removing the need to visit physical toll booths or service centres.

Users can access the service through:

The official NHAI website

The Rajmarg Yatra mobile application

FASTag issuer platforms such as banks or authorised payment providers

To activate the annual pass, users must have an active FASTag linked to their vehicle. After logging in, they can select the annual pass option, make the payment digitally, and enable the plan instantly.

FASTag services — including purchase, recharge and pass activation — are also supported across major banking platforms such as State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, along with select digital payment apps.

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Growing role of FASTag in highway travel

FASTag has become the default mode of toll collection across India, with near-universal adoption on national highways. Introduced to enable electronic toll payments, the system uses RFID technology to allow vehicles to pass through toll plazas without stopping.

The annual pass model builds on this system by offering a prepaid, subscription-style option for frequent users, reducing transaction friction and improving traffic flow at toll points.

With continued expansion of the national highway network and increasing digital adoption, FASTag-based services — including annual passes — are expected to play a larger role in how commuters plan and pay for long-distance travel.