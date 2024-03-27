CBI to seek Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's custody in liquor policy case: Sources

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to take custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in relation to the Delhi Liquor Policy case after his Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand ends on March 28, India Today reported citing sources aware of the matter.

The Enforcement Directorate will produce Kejriwal in court tomorrow after the end of his custody. The central agency will seek Delhi Chief Minister's custody tomorrow, as per sources.

Kejriwal was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 and remains under the agency's remand until March 28. The ED sought time from the Delhi High Court to file its reply to a petition challenging Delhi CM's arrest.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal, told the court that the Enforcement Directorate's request to file its reply is a delay tactic. Singhvi also cited "glaring issues" in Kejriwal's arrest in the excise policy case which requires an immediate decision.

Referring to ED's argument of Kejriwal being non-cooperative, Singhvi said that non cooperation is the most abused phrase since the central agency became "hyper active". He further noted that non cooperation is not treated as an equivalent of confession by the courts of the land.

On Friday, a Delhi court remanded Arvind Kejriwal in the ED custody for "detailed and sustained interrogation". The Delhi CM was arrested after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from any coercive action.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, Kejriwal was the "key conspirator and the kingpin of the Delhi excise policy scam." The central agency has also alleged his direct involvement in formulating the liquor policy, demanding kickbacks and handling the proceeds of crime.

Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), however, have continuously denied these charges. They say that there was no evidence that could link Arvind Kejriwal to the alleged excise policy scam.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal said at a press conference that her husband will expose the truth of the liquor scam when he appears in front of the Delhi HC tomorrow. She added he will "reveal where the money" of the scam is and will provide evidence as well.

She further claimed that the ED found only Rs 73,000 when they raided the couple's Civil Lines residence. "Arvind Kejriwal will reveal everything in court on March 28. He will tell the truth to the nation where the money from the liquor scam is. He will also provide proof," she said.

Responding to Sunita Kejriwal's comments, Union minister Anurag Thakur reminded people of how Rabdi Devi became Bihar CM when Lalu Prasad Yadav was caught in the fodder scam.

"When Lalu Prasad Yadav was caught in the fodder scam, Rabdi Devi used to make announcements, and then she caught hold of the chair gradually," Thakur told news agency ANI. He also said that Kejriwal is "in the swamp of corruption now" despite talking about ethics earlier.

"They used to demand that Sonia Gandhi should be taken into remand to get the truth out... He is so fond of his position as Chief Minister, that he is not able to leave it even while being jailed... Arvind Kejriwal is 'kattar beimaan' (blatantly dishonest)," Thakur said.