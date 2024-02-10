CBIC cautions against fake GST summons, asks to check communications

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) issued a stern warning on Saturday, alerting taxpayers to the rise of fraudulent activities involving fake GST summons. The cautionary statement urged individuals to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any communication purportedly from GST authorities.

According to the CBIC, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) recently uncovered a concerning trend where fraudulent actors are fabricating and dispatching counterfeit summons to taxpayers, regardless of whether they are under investigation by the DGGI.

"While these fake summons may appear legitimate due to the inclusion of a Document Identification Number (DIN), it's crucial to note that these DIN numbers are not authorised by the DGGI for such entities," stated an official release from the CBIC.

In response to this escalating issue, the DGGI has initiated robust measures, including informing and lodging complaints with law enforcement agencies against those found guilty of producing and disseminating fraudulent summons.

To safeguard against falling victim to such deceitful tactics, taxpayers are advised to authenticate any communication, including summons, received from the department. This can be done using the 'VERIFY CBIC-DIN' tool available on the CBIC's official website or by utilising the DIN Utility Search feature on the Directorate of Data Management (DDM), CBIC's online portal.

The statement further emphasised that individuals who receive suspicious or potentially fake summons from DGGI/CBIC entities should promptly report them to the relevant jurisdictional DGGI/CBIC office for verification. This proactive approach aims to facilitate swift action against those perpetrating these fraudulent activities.