'Celebration and glorification of violence should not...': India slams Canada for Khalistani floats in parade

India launched yet another stern objection against Canada on Tuesday in response to a parade organized by Ontario Gurdwara Committee in which separatist slogans and floats were raised, including a particularly offensive one targeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. New Delhi has implored Ottawa to desist in offering ‘safe haven’ for criminal and secessionist elements.



This incident comes close on the heels of another episode which had already strained bilateral relations. Last week, New Delhi had called in Canada's Deputy High Commissioner to officially register protest over Khalistan slogans raised at an event attended by their Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Khalistan movement supports a separate Sikh state in Punjab, a proposition India adamantly opposes.

"Celebration and glorification of violence should not be a part of any civilized society. Democratic countries which respect the rule of law should not allow intimidation by radical elements in the name of freedom of expression.

"We continue to remain concerned about the security of our diplomatic representatives in Canada and expect the Government of Canada to ensure that they are able to carry out their responsibilities without fear," said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

Inflammatory speeches were made by Dal Khalsa's Paramjit Mand and Avtar Singh Pannu, who is labeled a terrorist by Indian security agencies, during a six-kilometer Nagar Kirtan event held in Malton, Canada, on Sunday. One of the floats displayed a map of Khalistan.

"As you are aware, we have repeatedly raised our strong concerns regarding the violent imagery being used by extremist elements in Canada against our political leadership. Last year, a float depicting the assassination of our former Prime Minister was used in a procession," said the Ministry.

"We again call upon the Government of Canada to stop providing criminal and secessionist elements a safe haven and political space in Canada," the statement said further.

Relations between India and Canada have experienced significant tension in recent times, primarily sparked by allegations made in September of last year by Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. He suggested a possible involvement of Indian operatives in the murder case of Nijjar, a known Khalistan separatist.



Nijjar, a Canadian citizen of Indian origin, was assassinated in Surrey, British Columbia, outside a gurdwara, on June 18, 2023. This incident has added an extra layer of complexity to the diplomatic ties between the two countries.



India, in response to these claims, has categorically rejected such accusations, labeling them as "absurd" and "motivated". They firmly deny any role in the extrajudicial killing of Nijjar, whom the Indian government had previously declared a "terrorist" due to his separatist beliefs and activities.



These allegations and resulting disagreements have exacerbated the existing frustration India has towards the presence of Sikh separatist groups within Canada. India alleges that these groups are stirring unrest against them from a foreign soil.



Further tension ensued following the arrest of three Indian nationals in Canada last week in relation to Nijjar’s murder. Though the Canadian police have confirmed their collaboration with US law enforcement agencies in these arrests, they remain reticent about offering any additional details.



India's Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar, reacted to these arrests by voicing his disapproval over Canada's immigration policies. He accused Canada of providing visas to individuals with connections to organised crime, despite being warned by the Indian government.