Centre announces Padma Shri for 34 individuals for 'unsung and unique' work

Centre on Thursday announced Padma Shri for 34 individuals whose work has been “unsung and unique". Among the awardees are Dukhu Majhi, a tribal environmentalist from Purulia, West Bengal; K Chellamal, an organic farmer from South Andaman; Sanghthankima from Mizoram who runs the largest orphanage in Aizawl.

Parbati Baruah, India's first female elephant mahout who started taming the wild tuskers at the age of 14 to overcome stereotypes, will receive Padma Shri in the field of Social Work.

Gurvinder Singh, a Divyang Social Worker from Sirsa who worked for the betterment of homeless destitute, women, orphans and divyangjan, to receive Padma Shri in the field of Social Work.

Chami Murmu, Tribal Environmentalist and Women empowerment champion from Seraikela Kharsawan, to receive Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Environment Afforestation).

Jageshwar Yadav, a Tribal Welfare Worker from Jashpur, who dedicated his life for the upliftment of marginalised Birhor Pahadi Korwa people, to receive Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Tribal PVTG).

Sathyanarayana Beleri, a Rice farmer from Kasaragod who evolved into a guardian of paddy crops by preserving over 650 traditional rice varieties, to receive Padma Shri in the field of Others (Agriculture Cereal Rice).

Rekha Chakma , a weaver from Tripura who developed eco friendly vegetable dyed threads, will also be awarded with Padma Shri.