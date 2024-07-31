Centre issued warning to Kerala govt on July 23: Amit Shah on Wayanad Landslides as death toll nears 160 

In the monsoon session of the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that the central government had issued an early warning to the Kerala government regarding potential landslides on July 23, a warning that came seven days before the tragic calamity hit the Wayanad district.

The landslides have claimed the lives of at least 158 people, with over 200 others injured, following a series of devastating incidents triggered by heavy rainfall.

Expressing his condolences to the families affected by the disaster, Shah emphasised the importance of collaboration over politicisation in response to such calamities.

"The Centre has invested more than Rs 2,000 crore in developing the early warning system since 2014," he stated during his address. He continued to highlight that further warnings were issued on July 24 and 25, culminating in a final alert on July 26 about impending heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm, which increased the likelihood of landslides.

"In response to the potential threat, nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were dispatched to Kerala on July 23 under my instructions," Shah added, questioning the actions of the Kerala government in light of the warnings. "What measures did the Kerala government take? Were the residents evacuated? If they were, then how have lives been lost?" he queried.

The intense rainfall led to three landslides occurring within a span of just four hours on Tuesday, resulting in significant destruction in the villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha. Many residents were swept away by the raging waters of the Chaliyar river.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan called the landslides a heart-wrenching disaster. "The landslide in Wayanad is a heart-wrenching disaster. There was extremely heavy rainfall. An entire area has been wiped out. Many who went to sleep last night have been swept away," he said.

The government also declared state mourning for 2 days. Meanwhile, former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi have postponed their visit to the hilly district citing extreme weather and rains.