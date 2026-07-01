Centre moves Estate Officer to evict Delhi Gymkhana Club, cites defence and public security needs

The Union government has initiated eviction proceedings against the Delhi Gymkhana Club, seeking to reclaim its 27.3-acre premises at 2, Safdarjung Road in the national capital. The Centre has argued that the land is required for defence infrastructure, public security, governance-related facilities and other public-interest projects.

In a plaint filed before the Estate Officer of the Land and Development Office (L&DO), the government said the property belongs to the Union of India and qualifies as "public premises" under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971.

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According to the filing, the land was leased in 1928 to the then Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd., now known as Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd., through a perpetual lease deed. The government invoked Clause 4 of the lease, which allows it to resume possession if the property is required for a public purpose.

The Centre said it had terminated the lease under this provision and re-entered the property, making the club's continued occupation "wholly unauthorised and illegal." It argued that the club now falls within the definition of an "unauthorised occupant" under Section 2(g) of the Public Premises Act and is therefore liable to eviction in accordance with law.

The plaint states that the property is situated in a "highly sensitive" and strategically important area of Lutyens' Delhi, close to key government establishments. The government said the land is needed to strengthen defence infrastructure, meet public security requirements, expand governance infrastructure and facilitate other public-interest projects. It also noted that neighbouring government-owned land parcels in the vicinity have already been resumed.

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The government further stated that the President of India, acting through the L&DO, issued a notice on May 22, 2026, terminating the lease and ordering immediate re-entry and resumption of the property. The club was directed to vacate the premises and hand over possession by June 5.

However, the Centre alleged that the club failed to comply with the notice and continues to occupy the property despite the lease having been terminated. It has therefore sought an order declaring Delhi Gymkhana Club an unauthorised occupant, directing its eviction under the Public Premises Act and restoring vacant possession of the land to the government.

The latest move follows the club's challenge before the Delhi High Court against the government's decision to resume the property. In its plaint, the Centre said the High Court had declined to grant any injunction restraining the takeover and that possession would be taken in accordance with law.

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Founded in 1913 as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club and renamed after Independence, the Delhi Gymkhana Club is one of India's oldest and most prestigious institutions. Located next to the Prime Minister's residence in Lutyens' Delhi, it has historically counted senior bureaucrats, diplomats, military officers and business leaders among its members.