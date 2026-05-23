Restless royalty, imperial roots: Here's some interesting facts about Delhi Gymkhana Club

The Delhi Gymkhana Club, established in July 1913 as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club, is one of India's oldest, most exclusive, and architecturally significant social and sporting institutions. Sprawling across 27.3 acres in the high-security heart of Lutyens' Delhi at 2, Safdarjung Road, the colonial-era club has long served as a premier hub for the country’s political, bureaucratic, military, and corporate elite. However, the historic club has just reached a massive turning point.

Advertisement

Here are some interesting facts about the most-desired social address in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi:

1. Born from a Royal Surprise: The club owes its existence to King George V’s sudden and surprise announcement at the end of the 1911 Delhi Durbar that the capital of British India would move from Calcutta to Delhi. The massive influx of British civil servants and military officers to the new capital created an immediate need for an informal place to socialize, play sports, and dine.

MUST READ | Eviction notice: Why the Centre wants Delhi Gymkhana Club’s prime land back after 113 years

2. A Name Shift at Independence: The club was originally established on July 3, 1913, at the Coronation Grounds (where the Durbar had taken place) and was named the "Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club." Its first president was Sir Spencer Harcourt Butler. When India gained independence in 1947, the club dropped the word "Imperial" from its name, and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru became its new Vice-Patron.

Advertisement

3. Designed by the Architect of Connaught Place: When the capital shifted, the club was allocated 27.3 acres of land on Safdarjung Road on a perpetual lease. The main building was constructed in the early 1930s by British architect Robert T. Russell. Russell is famously known for designing two other massive Delhi landmarks: Connaught Place and the Commander-in-Chief’s residence (which later became Teen Murti House, the official residence of PM Nehru).

4. Funded by a Restless Viceroy's Wife: In the early 1930s, neither the Gymkhana Club nor the under-construction Viceregal House (now Rashtrapati Bhavan) had a swimming pool. Lady Willingdon, the Viceroy's wife, loved to swim but grew tired of having to use the private pools of wealthy locals or waiting on slow government contractors. Impatient to have her own spot, she personally gifted ₹21,000 to the club to fast-track construction. To this day, the facility bears an inscription dedicated to the "Lady Willingdon Swimming Bath."

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Delhi Gymkhana Club: Inside the 113-year-old exclusive social address in Lutyens Delhi

5. A Sanctuary for Grass-Court Tennis: The club is legendary in the sporting community for its incredible tennis facilities. It boasts 26 grass courts alongside a handful of hard and cushioned courts, making it one of the largest concentrations of active grass tennis courts anywhere in the world outside of institutions like Wimbledon. It regularly hosted Davis Cup matches in India's earlier sporting decades.

6. Relics of Partition History: In 1947, as the partition of India split the armed forces, the Gymkhana Club became the site of highly emotional, bittersweet farewells. Officers of the Sikh, Hindu, and Muslim squadrons of historic regiments like Probyn's Horse gathered at the club to raise a final glass together, toast their shared military history, and say goodbye before departing for their respective new nations.

7. A Massive Library from Humble Origins: The club's library is as old as the institution itself. It started in the early 1930s with a tiny collection of just 500 books. Over the decades, it has grown into a massive bibliophile sanctuary housing roughly 35,000 volumes, adding over a thousand new books to its shelves every year.

Advertisement

8. Changing Eras: From Tuxedos to Kurta-Pyjamas: For decades under British rule and early independence, strict colonial dress codes were enforced — dinner jackets (tuxedos) were a standard requirement for formal spaces. Over time, the club underwent an "Indianisation" process. Dress regulations gradually relaxed to welcome traditional Indian attire like jodhpurs, bandhgalas, and kurta-pyjamas.

On May 22, 2026, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs issued an immediate lease termination and re-entry order, directing the club to hand over the entire property to the government by June 5, 2026. Citing urgent public purpose and national interest, the Centre stated that the prime land parcel sits in a highly sensitive, strategic area and is critically required to bolster national defense infrastructure, establish governance facilities, and support public security projects integrated with adjoining government lands.