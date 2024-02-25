‘Centre refused my entry’: UK Professor denied entry for Karnataka government event, alleges Immigration

Nitasha Kaul, a UK-based professor, has claimed that she was detained at Bengaluru International Airport and sent back to London because the Indian central government denied her permission to participate in a convention in Bengaluru.

Kaul, a professor of politics and international relations at the University of Westminster, was invited by the Karnataka government to participate as a delegate in the ‘Constitution and National Unity Convention’.

Despite having an invitation from Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, Kaul alleges that she was denied entry by the Centre. In a post on X, Kaul wrote, "IMPORTANT: Denied entry to #India for speaking on democratic & constitutional values. I was invited to a conference as esteemed delegate by Govt of #Karnataka (Congress-ruled state) but Centre refused me entry. All my documents were valid & current (UK passport & OCI)."

“I was given no reason by immigration except ‘we cannot do anything, orders from Delhi’. My travel and logistics had been arranged by Karnataka and I had the official letter with me. I received no notice or info in advance from Delhi that I would not be allowed to enter,” she further wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP accused the Congress of inviting a 'Pakistani sympathiser'. Kaul further said that she was held in a holding cell for 24 hours with restricted movement and denied basic amenities. She later boarded a flight back to London.

Kaul has made serious allegations, claiming that upon arriving in Bengaluru from London, she endured prolonged waiting times at immigration, received no information about her situation, and was confined to a holding cell with limited mobility for 24 hours.

She further stated that access to basic necessities like food and water was denied, and despite numerous calls to the airport, requests for items such as a pillow and blanket were refused. Subsequently, she boarded a return flight to London.

“Decades of my work speaks for me. The officials informally made references to my criticism of RSS… from years ago. I have travelled to India numerous times since. I was invited by a state government, but refused entry by the central government…,” she further wrote.

