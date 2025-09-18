The United States has revoked the sanctions exception related to the Chabahar Port and imposed fresh sanctions targeting Iran's financial networks. The move comes as part of the US's broader strategy to apply maximum pressure on Iran, particularly in regard to its support for terrorism and regional proxies.

The US State Department announced on Tuesday that it had designated an international illicit financial network, including several individuals and entities based in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates, which have been involved in facilitating the sale of Iranian oil.

These transactions have funded Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and its Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), entities known for supporting regional terrorist groups and advancing weapon systems that threaten US forces and allies.

"The United States remains committed to disrupting illicit funding streams financing Iran's malign activities. As long as Iran devotes its illicit revenues to funding attacks on the United States and our allies, supporting terrorism around the world, and pursuing other destabilizing actions, we will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to hold the regime accountable," the statement from the US State Department stated.

Furthermore, the US has revoked the 2018 sanctions exception granted under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA) for Afghanistan reconstruction assistance and economic development, effective September 29, 2025.

"Once the revocation is effective, persons who operate the Chabahar Port or engage in other activities described in IFCA may expose themselves to sanctions under IFCA," the State Department said.

The Chabahar Port, located in southeastern Iran, has been a key focal point in India-Iran relations. India has been developing the port as a strategic gateway for trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia, with a view to bypassing Pakistan's transport network.

The Chabahar Port development has been viewed as a critical infrastructure for Afghanistan's economic development and India's influence in the region.