Hemant Soren resigns as Jharkhand CM, to be replaced by Champai Soren

Champai Soren, the current transport minister, will be the next chief minister of Jharkhand. Hemant Soren has resigned as the chief minister and he is likely to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a land scam case.

Hemant Soren, along with MLAs of all ruling alliances, has arrived at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has 29 MLAs while Congress has 16. The NCP, the Left, and RJD have one 1 MLA each

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur confirmed the developments, saying Hemant Soren has decided to resign. "Champai Soren has been chosen as the new leader of the Legislative party... All the MLAs are with us," he said while speaking to reporters.

#WATCH | Ranchi: Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur says, "CM Hemant Soren has decided to resign. Champai Soren has been chosen as the new leader of the Legislative party... All the MLAs are with us..." pic.twitter.com/tMG9ksaLZR — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

Jharkhand Minister and JMM leader Mithilesh Thakur said: "We have chosen our leader. Our CM will be Champai Soren." Champai Soren is the sitting MLA from the Seraikella assembly seat, which is part of the Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency.

Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam said that Hemant Soren has resigned from the post of chief minister. "We have the support of 47 MLAs. We have proposed to form a new government. Champai Soren will be our new CM. We have not been given time for swearing in."

Know all about Champai Soren

Champai Soren, sitting MLA from the Seraikella assembly constituency, is currently the transport minister in the Hemant Soren government. He Was first elected to the assembly in 2005. He served as the Cabinet Minister for Science and Technology, Labour and Housing from September 2010 to January 2013. In the last assembly election, Champai secured 1,11,554 votes against BJP's Ganesh Mahali, who got just 95,887 votes.