Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Perplexity CEO offers Rs 1 crore challenge to Indians

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas has announced a special contest for the Champions Trophy final, giving users a chance to win by simply asking questions through the company’s mobile app.

"The Perplexity Contest for the Champions Trophy final has begun! Every question you ask on the mobile app from now counts for you to get a chance to win! Each question gets you an entry for a chance to win. More questions equal more entries," Srinivas posted on X.

The Perplexity Contest for the Champions Trophy final has begun! Every question you ask on the mobile app from now counts for you to get a chance to win! pic.twitter.com/TjoWdcAYBX — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) March 8, 2025

The contest is open to both new and existing Perplexity users, with a maximum of 10 entries per person. Participation requires using the Perplexity app, and no purchase is necessary. To enter, users must be 18 years or older and legal residents of India. "Terms and conditions apply," Srinivas added.

The contest comes ahead of the much-anticipated Champions Trophy final, where India and New Zealand are set to clash on Sunday. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has called India the slight favorite but warned that New Zealand remains a serious threat. "If there's one team that can beat India, it's New Zealand," Shastri said in The ICC Review.

India has dominated the tournament so far, going unbeaten and knocking out Australia in the semifinal. Meanwhile, New Zealand secured its final spot with a decisive win over South Africa. The final will also serve as a rematch of the 2000 Champions Trophy title clash, where New Zealand triumphed by four wickets.

Shastri highlighted key players who could make an impact in the final, naming New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, and Glenn Phillips as crucial figures. He also pointed to Virat Kohli’s red-hot form as a potential game-changer. "When these guys get hot and you let them get their first 10 runs, then they're trouble," he said.

New Zealand, who finished second behind India in Group A after losing their league match, secured their spot in the final with a one-sided win over South Africa in the second semifinal in Lahore. "If there's one team that can beat India, it's New Zealand," Shastri said in 'The ICC Review'. "So India start as favourites but only just," he said referring to the final, which will be a rematch of the 2000 Champions Trophy title clash, where New Zealand won by four wickets in Nairobi.