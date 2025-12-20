H-1B scrutiny: Google flags 12-month embassy waits, urges visa staff to stay put in the US

Alphabet’s Google has cautioned some of its US-based employees working on visas against travelling overseas, citing prolonged visa processing delays at American embassies and consulates that could leave them stranded outside the country for months.

According to a report by Business Insider, the advisory was issued through an internal email sent on Thursday by Google’s external immigration counsel, BAL Immigration Law. The message urged employees who require a visa stamp to re-enter the United States to avoid leaving the country, warning that securing timely appointments abroad has become increasingly difficult.

The memo highlighted that several US embassies and consulates are currently facing appointment backlogs stretching up to 12 months. As a result, employees travelling internationally could face “an extended stay outside the US” if they are unable to obtain visa appointments within a reasonable timeframe.

The warning comes amid a broader tightening of immigration scrutiny under US President Donald Trump’s administration. Earlier this month, the administration announced enhanced vetting measures for H-1B visa applicants, including reviews of their social media activity. The move signals a tougher stance on employment-based immigration, particularly in sectors heavily reliant on foreign talent.

The H-1B visa programme, which enables US companies to hire highly skilled foreign professionals, is a key pipeline for the technology industry. Firms such as Google depend on the programme to recruit engineers and specialists, many of whom come from India and China. The programme has recently drawn renewed attention after the administration imposed a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications this year, significantly increasing the cost of hiring foreign workers.

This is not the first time Google has issued such guidance. In September, the company had similarly advised employees on H-1B visas to stay within the United States and limit international travel, citing uncertainty around visa processing timelines and shifting immigration policies.

The latest advisory underscores the growing challenges faced by foreign professionals working in the US tech sector, as companies and employees alike navigate an increasingly restrictive and unpredictable immigration environment.