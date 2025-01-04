Chhattisgarh Journalist's Murder: Ritesh Chandrakar, Mukesh's cousin, identified as main accused

The primary suspect in the murder of Chhattisgarh journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, whose body was found in a septic tank, has been identified as his own cousin, Ritesh Chandrakar. Ritesh, along with two others, was arrested in connection with the murder of the 28-year-old journalist, known for his hard-hitting investigative journalism.

Mukesh had recently uncovered alleged corruption in a road construction project worth Rs 120 crore, which was intended to connect Gangalur and Hiroli in the Bastar region. The initial tender for the project was Rs 50 crore, but the cost escalated to Rs 120 crore despite no changes to the scope of work. The project was overseen by contractor Suresh Chandrakar.

Mukesh's investigation into the corruption in the road construction project prompted the state government to launch an inquiry, stirring unrest within the local contractor network.

Ritesh, the brother of contractor Suresh Chandrakar, allegedly facilitated a meeting between Mukesh and his brother on the night of January 1. After the meeting, Mukesh’s phone was switched off, and he was reported missing by his elder brother, Yukesh Chandrakar.

Two days later, Mukesh’s body was found in a septic tank located on a property owned by Suresh in Chattanpara, where he had last been seen.

The police have arrested three individuals, including Ritesh and another family member, Dinesh Chandrakar. However, Suresh, the contractor involved in the corruption case, remains at large.

Police sources revealed that Mukesh and Ritesh had a history of camaraderie and often met at the property where the journalist's body was discovered. Despite their apparent friendship, the fallout from Mukesh's investigative reporting on corruption in the road project had created a rift between them.

Though no direct threats were made to Mukesh's family, tensions had reportedly been building following his expose.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her condolences on X, condemning the murder of the journalist. She also urged the BJP-led state government to take swift and strict action against the perpetrators.

"The news of the murder of Bastar, Chhattisgarh journalist Mukesh Chandrakar is shocking. According to reports, Mukesh was brutally murdered after he exposed corruption in his report. I demand from the state government that strict and immediate action should be taken in this case, the culprits should be given severe punishment and proper compensation and job should be considered for the family of the deceased," she posted.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar. Authorities have also seized three bank accounts linked to contractor Suresh Chandrakar in connection with the case.

Journalists under the Raipur Press Club staged a protest in Raipur, demanding justice for Mukesh Chandrakar's murder.

The case has shed light on the powerful contractor lobby in Bastar, known for using its influence and intimidation tactics to stifle opposition. Journalists covering corruption in the region often face harassment and threats as a result.

Mukesh, who began his journalism career in 2012, went on to establish his YouTube channel, Bastar Junction, which boasts over 1.59 lakh subscribers. A resident of Basaguda village in Bijapur, Mukesh was celebrated for his bold and fearless reporting on local issues.

The state government has pledged to conduct a comprehensive investigation, while police continue to search for Suresh Chandrakar and question other suspects involved in the case.