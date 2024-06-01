Chhindwara Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE: Congress may fail to defend Chhindwara, predicts Axis My India

Chhindwara, the only seat the Congress won in 2019, is the stronghold of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and grand old party stalwart Kamal Nath. Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath is expected to lose against BJP's Vivek Sahu in Chhindwara as BJP is said to make a clean sweep with 28-29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, predicted Axis My India- India Today polls..

Nakul Kamal Nath from Congress won the seat with a margin of 37,536 votes last year. He was polled 587,305 votes with a vote share of 47.00 % and defeated Nathansaha Kawreti from BJP who got 549,769 votes (44.04 %). Axis My India-India Today will release its prediction for Madhya Pradesh shortly.

Under the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat, there are 7 assembly seats. These are Junnardeo, Saunsar, Pandhurna, Amarwara, Chhindwara, Churai, and Parasia. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Kamal Nath defeated BJPs Choudhary Chandrabhan Singh. Kamal Nath received 559,755 votes (50.54%) while Chandrabhan Singh received 443,218 votes (40.02%).

Chhindwara is a high-profile constituency in Madhya Pradesh, known as a Congress stronghold and the former constituency of Kamal Nath, who served as Chief Minister. Kamal Nath won the Lok Sabha elections from this seat from 1980 to 2014, and his son Nakul Nath won in 2019.

Chhindwara is the only seat the Congress won in 2019. The BJP is aiming for a clean sweep, while Kamal Nath is fighting a prestige battle here.

Located in the southern part of Madhya Pradesh, Chhindwara has developed significantly. Once considered one of the most backward areas in the country, it now boasts a robust road network, educational institutions, and a skill training institute, all spearheaded by Kamal Nath.

According to the 2011 census, Chhindwara has a population of 2,090,922, with 75.84% living in rural areas and 24.16% in urban areas. The constituency includes 11.11% Scheduled Caste population and 36.82% Scheduled Tribe population.