China says increasing Indian troops at the border won’t ease tensions

China has said that India adding more troops to the border will not ease tensions. India has reportedly redirected thousands of soldiers to the border.

According to a report in Reuters, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said at a new briefing that China believes moving more troops to the border is “not conducive to easing tensions”.

Related Articles

As per the report, the Indian government freed up a contingent of 10,000 soldiers from the western border to strengthen the border with China. The two countries have previously agreed to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels.

In May 2020, Chinese and Indian troops began engaging in confrontations and skirmishes along the Sino-Indian border, notably around the disputed Pangong Lake in Ladakh, the Tibet Autonomous Region, and the Sikkim-Tibet border. The situation escalated in late May when objections were raised by Chinese forces over Indian road construction in the Galwan River valley.

In September 2020, shots were fired along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for the first time in 45 years, with both sides blaming each other.

Since the confrontations, Indo-China relations have deteriorated with limited improvement despite 21 rounds of military-diplomatic talks. India has introduced laws to discourage Chinese investments and businesses in response to the strained relations.