CJP protest timeline: The student movement that led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation marks the biggest political development amid the ongoing protest against NEET paper leak led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), bringing a partial closure to a movement that has dominated national headlines for over two months.

While CJP has welcomed the resignation as a major victory, the student-led organisation says its agitation is far from over, insisting that comprehensive examination reforms, accountability for alleged paper leaks, and systemic changes to India's education system remain its core demands. Here's how the movement unfolded.

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An online campaign turns into a movement

The origins of the CJP can be traced to mid-May 2026, when remarks made during a Supreme Court hearing allegedly referred to unemployed youth as "cockroaches." The comments sparked widespread outrage online, prompting activist Abhijeet Dipke to launch the Cockroach Janta Party as a satirical digital campaign. What began as a social media movement soon resonated with students and young people frustrated over unemployment and governance issues.

The campaign gathered further momentum after allegations surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and concerns over irregularities in public examinations. CJP shifted its focus to education, demanding a transparent investigation into the alleged paper leak, reforms to India's examination system, accountability for student deaths reportedly linked to exam-related stress, and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Jantar Mantar becomes the protest hub

On June 6, CJP organised its first physical protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The demonstration marked the beginning of an indefinite sit-in that gradually attracted students from universities and coaching centres across the country. Over the following weeks, participation swelled as the movement gained traction on social media and received support from students in several states.

A major turning point came on June 28 when environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk joined the agitation and began an indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with protesting students. His participation elevated the movement's national profile and intensified public attention on the protesters' demands.

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Hunger strike and 'Chalo Sansad' march

As Wangchuk's fast entered its third week, concerns over his health mounted. On July 18, Delhi Police shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital, citing medical advice and court directions. CJP leaders criticised the move, alleging it was an attempt to weaken the protest. In response, Abhijeet Dipke and several student leaders launched their own indefinite hunger strike, vowing to continue the agitation.

The movement reached its peak on July 20 with the "Chalo Sansad" march, organised on the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session. Thousands of protesters marched from Jantar Mantar toward Parliament before being stopped by police barricades. Clashes followed, with reports of lathi charges and tear gas.

Several protesters and police personnel were injured, while FIRs were later registered in connection with the violence. A delegation of CJP leaders also met Union minister JP Nadda, but the talks failed to produce an immediate breakthrough.

Wangchuk ends fast, protest continues

In the days following the Parliament march, the sit-in at Jantar Mantar continued despite police action. Dipke appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast as concerns over his health intensified. Around the same time, Dipke himself was diagnosed with typhoid, raising fresh concerns about the health of the movement's leadership.

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On July 24, Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving written assurances that examination accountability would be discussed in Parliament and that no legal action would be initiated against protesters involved in the July 20 demonstration. Despite the assurances, CJP maintained that its agitation would continue until broader education reforms were implemented.

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What happens next?

With Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down, CJP has secured one of its principal demands. However, the organisation has announced that demonstrations will continue until the government follows through all comprehensive reforms to India's public examination system, ensures accountability in cases of alleged paper leaks, and strengthens safeguards for students.

What began as an online satire has now evolved into one of India's most significant youth-led protest movements, placing education reform and examination integrity at the centre of the national debate.