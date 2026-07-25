All about Dharmendra Pradhan's educational qualification, wealth, assets and more

He's the man at the centre of India's biggest student protest in years. As the Cockroach Janta Party-led demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar stretch into their second month over the NEET paper leak row, chants demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation are only growing louder. With the protests pulling in massive crowds and nationwide attention, people across India are typing the same question into Google: who exactly is Dharmendra Pradhan? From his academic background to his personal wealth and political journey, here's a simple, no-jargon guide covering everything you should know about the minister currently under fire — his education, his assets, his family, and more.

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Dharmendra Pradhan's educational qualifications

Pradhan completed his schooling and higher secondary education in Talcher, where he first began his student political career in 1983. He completed his graduation from Talcher College in 1988 and completed his post-graduation in anthropology from Utkal University in 1990.

Dharmendra Pradhan's wealth

According to his 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit, Pradhan owns total declared assets worth ₹6.92 crore. The total liabilities owed by the minister stood at ₹2.30 crore. His annual income for FY2022-23 stands at ₹12.75 lakh, whereas his spouse declared an annual income of ₹49.92 lakh.

Dharmendra Pradhan's assets

As per his 2024 affidavit, Pradhan holds ₹35,000 as cash in hand, and his spouse has ₹40,000 as cash in hand. Their two children have ₹10,000 and ₹7,000 as cash in hand, respectively. With this, the total cash in hand with the Pradhan family stands at ₹92,000.

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Dharmendra Pradhan's loans, PPF accounts, bank deposits

Dharmendra Pradhan and his family have around ₹2.47 crore in bank deposits, PPF accounts, fixed deposits, and other financial investments. They also hold mutual fund investments worth ₹80.40 lakh and insurance policies valued at ₹67.72 lakh.

On the liabilities front, Pradhan has outstanding loans of ₹31.38 lakh from Punjab National Bank and IDBI Bank. He has also extended a personal advance of ₹10 lakh to his wife, Mridula Thakur.

In addition, Pradhan has given personal loans of ₹5 lakh to his father, Dr Debendra Pradhan, ₹5 lakh to Madhuri Thakur, and ₹2 lakh to Dr Manjuri Thakur. Including the advance to his wife, his total loans and advances to individuals amount to ₹22 lakh, while his overall liabilities stand at ₹53.38 lakh.

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Land, other possessions owned by Dharmendra Pradhan

He declared agricultural land worth ₹12 lakh and non-agricultural land worth ₹20.50 lakh in his affidavit. Besides this, the Union minister and his wife own residential properties worth ~₹1.98 crore. These include an apartment in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad and another residential property in Bhubaneswar.

The Minister has also declared ownership of a 2011 Honda City, while his spouse owns several commercial vehicles. According to his 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit, he also owns 200 grams of gold and 2.5 kg of silver with a combined value of ₹13.5 lakh.

His spouse has declared 500 grams of gold and 10 kg of silver valued at ₹35 lakh. In addition, Pradhan has listed other movable assets worth nearly ₹6 lakh, including a computer valued at ₹2 lakh and household appliances worth around ₹4 lakh.

Dharmendra Pradhan's political career

Cabinet positions held by Dharmendra Pradhan

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Given his long association with the BJP, Pradhan has held several critical Cabinet positions in the Modi government. He has served as the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas (2014-21), Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (2017-24), Minister of Steel (2019-21), and is currently serving as the Minister of Education.