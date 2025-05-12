'Clear-cut victory': Military historian says West misread the conflict, says India decimated Pakistani bases

When India launched a series of precise missile strikes deep into Pakistani territory last week, the world took notice. Among the most striking endorsements came from Austrian military historian Tom Cooper, who labeled the operation a “clear-cut victory” for India — pointing not just to the scale of destruction inflicted, but to the strategic targeting of Pakistani air bases and nuclear weapons storage sites, with no credible Pakistani response in sight.

In a detailed blog post analyzing the recent India-Pakistan conflict, Cooper criticized Western media for what he called “PR efforts” that distorted the military reality on the ground. “When one side is bombing nuclear weapons storage facilities of the other, and the other has no ability to retaliate left, then that’s a clear-cut victory in my books,” he wrote.

Cooper noted that Pakistan lacked long-range missiles capable of countering India's firepower, singling out India’s BrahMos and SCALP-EG missiles as unmatched in Pakistan's arsenal. He said Pakistan’s celebrated missile capabilities had not translated into operational deterrence.

According to Cooper, India’s strikes had severely damaged critical Pakistani air bases, including Nur Khan and Sargodha. He added that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart to initiate a ceasefire — a move that, he implied, underscored the imbalance in combat effectiveness.

Cooper, a prolific author on aerial warfare in conflict zones such as the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, remains an influential voice among military analysts and policymakers.

His comments came just two days after India and Pakistan agreed to halt military operations, following a call from Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart amid escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

The Indian Armed Forces had earlier released visual evidence of the airstrikes, showcasing extensive damage inflicted on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as well as Pakistani military infrastructure.

India also targeted a surface-to-air missile site at Karachi’s Malir Cantonment, according to Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, in a press briefing on Sunday.

Reinforcing India’s military message, John Spencer, a retired U.S. Army officer and Chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute, said on Monday that India’s homegrown defence systems had proven their mettle. “India's domestically produced weapons worked, China's did not,” Spencer said, underlining the broader implications of the conflict for regional and global military watchers.