CMS-03 launch: India enters new space era as ISRO successfully places 4,410-kg satellite in orbit

India’s space odyssey reached another defining moment on Sunday as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched CMS-03, the heaviest communication satellite ever built and flown from Indian soil, aboard its indigenously developed LVM3-M5 ‘Bahubali’ rocket.

Weighing 4,410 kilograms, the satellite was precisely placed into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), marking a flawless execution of one of ISRO’s most complex missions to date.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“The 4410 kg satellite is precisely injected,” ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced from the Mission Control Centre moments after the separation. Calling the LVM3 “Bahubali,” Narayanan lauded its heavylift capability and hailed the launch as “yet another shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).”

Kudos Team #ISRO!



India’s #Bahubali scales the skies, with the successful launch of #LVM3M5 Mission!



“Bahubali” as it is being popularly referred, LVM3-M5 rocket is carrying the CMS-03 communication satellite, the heaviest ever to be launched from the Indian soil into a… pic.twitter.com/ccyIPUxpIX — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) November 2, 2025

Milestone in India’s space capability

The success of CMS-03 is far more than a technical achievement — it is a strategic leap toward India’s self-reliance in high-capacity satellite technology. For decades, India’s largest communication payloads had to hitch a ride on foreign rockets, including the GSAT-11, launched aboard Ariane-5 from French Guiana in 2018.

Advertisement

With CMS-03, India has broken that dependency. The mission demonstrates ISRO’s confidence in its homegrown heavy-lift platform, and its growing capacity to handle high-value, multi-band communication payloads that are vital for the nation’s digital, defense, and maritime ecosystems.

Powering India’s communication frontier

Designed as a multi-band, multi-mission satellite, CMS-03 will deliver enhanced communication coverage across the Indian subcontinent and surrounding oceanic regions. Beyond serving civilian and commercial users, the satellite is expected to strengthen strategic communication links for naval, air, and maritime operations — providing secure, uninterrupted channels between ships, aircraft, and ground control networks.

This is especially significant in an age where reliable communication networks are a pillar of both national security and digital connectivity. CMS-03’s 15-year mission life promises to extend India’s reach well beyond its terrestrial boundaries.

‘Bahubali’: India’s heavy-lift hero

Advertisement

The LVM3-M5 represents the fifth operational flight of ISRO’s flagship heavy-lift launch vehicle. With a payload capacity of 4,000 kg to GTO and 8,000 kg to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), the LVM3 family — the same that powered Chandrayaan-3 to the Moon’s south pole in 2023 — has become a symbol of India’s technological strength and reliability.

Built with a three-stage configuration, the LVM3 comprises:

Two S200 solid boosters for initial thrust, developed at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram.

An L110 liquid stage powered by twin Vikas engines from LPSC.

A C25 cryogenic upper stage, responsible for the precision orbital injection.

The nickname “Bahubali”, coined by ISRO engineers, captures the rocket’s essence — a powerhouse capable of lifting what once required foreign launchers, now roaring into orbit from Indian soil.

Symbol of confidence and continuity

For India’s space programme, the CMS-03 launch is both a technical triumph and a symbolic milestone. It showcases how India has evolved from launching small satellites in the 1980s to deploying world-class communication systems entirely through domestic capability.

With the success of CMS-03, ISRO has not only proven the LVM3’s versatility but also strengthened the foundation for future missions — from advanced communication satellites to deep-space exploration. The agency’s upcoming plans include manned missions under Gaganyaan and next-generation navigation systems, both of which will rely on similar heavy-lift capabilities.