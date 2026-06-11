Cockroach Janta Party protest today: Cockroaches to swarm Pune, threaten nationwide sit-in over Pradhan row

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said it will begin a nationwide agitation in Pune on June 11 and hold protests in Lucknow, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Hyderabad. The group said the campaign will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns over alleged failures in the conduct of examinations. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said on X that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will join the Pune demonstration.

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The announcement came days after the group’s June 6 protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, which organisers had described as the start of a wider campaign over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. The CJP has also warned of an indefinite peaceful sit-in at Jantar Mantar from June 20 if the government does not act.

What has the Cockroach Janta Party announced?

The CJP said it will launch the agitation from Pune and then hold protests in multiple cities. It has demanded Pradhan’s resignation and said students will gather at Jantar Mantar on June 20 for an indefinite peaceful sit-in if the demand is not met.

Why is the group protesting?

The group said it is protesting over repeated failures in examinations and alleged irregularities in competitive tests. In Pune, Dipke said the protest was being held over the NEET-UG paper leak and CBSE evaluation issues, calling them a national issue affecting students and families.

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What is planned for the Pune protest?

The protest is scheduled for 4 pm on June 11 at the Ambedkar Statue in Savitribai Phule Pune University. Dipke said Wangchuk will join the demonstration and added that the turnout could be bigger than the one in Delhi.

What permissions and restrictions are in place for the Pune protest?

Police have allowed the gathering on the university campus between 4 pm and 6 pm, subject to conditions on law and order and a peaceful protest. Prohibitory orders are in force in Pune police limits from June 9 to June 22, and rallies or gatherings require prior police permission. The university has also granted permission with conditions.

What did Abhijeet Dipke say to parents and students?

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At a press conference in Pune, Dipke appealed to parents not to stop their children from speaking up. He said voices could be suppressed when raised alone, but not when large numbers of students speak together.

What is the Cockroach Janta Party, and how did it gain attention?

The CJP describes itself as a movement for accountability in the education system. It has drawn attention through social media campaigns on examination-related issues and says it is inviting students, parents, teachers and citizens to join the protests. The satirical page was formed after remarks by Justice Surya Kant.

What happened at the earlier Delhi protest?

The group held a protest at Jantar Mantar on June 6, where students and young people from different parts of the country gathered to demand accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and seek Pradhan’s resignation. Organisers had described it as the beginning of a broader campaign.

What happens next?

The CJP said the protests will continue until Pradhan resigns. It plans to begin in Pune, expand to other cities and move to an indefinite peaceful sit-in at Jantar Mantar from June 20 if its demand is not met.