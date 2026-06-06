'You may delete our posts but...': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar, says THIS on Sonam Wangchuk

After arriving in Delhi on Saturday, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke renewed his demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in major exams and student suicides.

Pradhan is under increasing scrutiny due to the NEET paper leak case, alleged irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking system and other examination-related lapses.

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"Education Minister must resign. Five students have committed suicide," Dipke said after landing in the national capital.

Sharing a video from the protest site, the CJP said on its social media handle, "Dharmendra Pradhan, resign! We elected the Education Minister and sent him there; he gets his salary from our taxes! During his tenure, the future of millions of youth is shrouded in darkness. Cockroaches are coming, Dharmendra Pradhan is going!"

The CJP got permission from the Delhi Police to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar from 10 am to 5 pm despite receiving the request for permission on the same day.

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"Delhi Police has granted permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar. We can now assemble directly at Jantar Mantar, and no longer need to go to the Parliament Street Police Station, as originally planned. Cockroaches aa rahe hain, Dharmendra Pradhan jaa rahe hain," it said in a post on X.

He then went to Jantar Mantar, where a majority of participants were school and college students, along with young professionals, amid heightened security in the national capital. More than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed throughout Delhi and other strategic locations as a precaution.

"My friends, this is a long struggle. It has been a month since we started demanding Pradhan's resignation on social media, but these individuals are so shameless that instead of taking action, they have been focused on other distractions, like hacking our accounts and getting our posts deleted. You may be able to delete our posts, but you cannot erase us from this space," Dipke was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

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He added that Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk would soon join the protest, while expressing gratitude for his support. Dipke said that before his flight landed, he felt as if he was experiencing his final moments of freedom.

"I was fully prepared to sacrifice my freedom for this cause," he said. He added that many people allegedly compromised themselves and "sold out of fear of imprisonment". "Lekin is desh ka chhatra, yuva bika nahi hai (The youth and students of this country haven't sold themselves)," Dipke said.

"The youth of the country will no longer fear; they will fight. Cockroaches don't even fear; they never die either," Abhijeet Dipke said. In a post on X, he encouraged the CJP supporters to bring a book and the national flag to Jantar Mantar.

Dipke also urged participants to offer flowers to police personnel as a "gesture of compassion and gratitude," emphasising the movement should be led with "love and peace".

He has described the campaign as a peaceful constitutional campaign. The CJP circulated guidelines ahead of the protest, urging participants to be non-violent and avoid confrontation.

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party is planning another protest on June 23 at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.