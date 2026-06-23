Vedanta Iron & Steel, Ola Electric, Groww, South Indian Bank shares: Expert outlines stock-specific approach

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said any correction in the domestic benchmark indices should be viewed as a buying opportunity for investors and traders with a medium- to short-term perspective. He also shared his views on select stocks.

For Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, the market expert stated, "The stock has witnessed a decent uptick in the recent past and could continue to see traction from a medium- to short-term perspective. Going forward, the key monitorables will be the company's ability to improve its revenue parameters and the pace of EV adoption in the country.

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Amid geopolitical tensions and rising crude oil prices, we could see faster adoption of electric vehicles. The EV segment appears to be moving from the slow lane to the fast lane. How quickly this transition happens, and how EV sales -- particularly in the two-wheeler segment -- improve, will be crucial for Ola Electric. The company's ability to strengthen its market position will also remain an important factor.

Investors with a high risk appetite may consider accumulating the stock from a medium- to long-term perspective, given the significant growth opportunity in India's EV space."

Sharing his view on Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, Groww's parent firm, he said, "Going forward, the company's financial performance will play a key role. As we continue to witness the financialisation of assets in India, platforms like Groww are well-positioned to benefit from this structural trend. However, my concern lies in the valuation. At current levels, the stock appears to be fully priced in."

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Commenting on South Indian Bank Ltd, the expert noted, "The stock has witnessed a strong rally in the recent past. Investors may consider maintaining a trailing stop loss around Rs 45 from a medium- to short-term perspective to protect gains while staying invested in the uptrend."

On Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd, he said, "For any kind of serious investment decisions, I tend to wait for a couple of quarters and monitor how results are going to pan out."

For those willing to enter, 'buy-on-dip' would be the strategy, Bathini added.