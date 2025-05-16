'Codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines has enabled us to...': As 'Boycott Turkey' gains traction, IndiGo defends tie-up

Amid massive anti-Turkey sentiment across the country, IndiGo on Thursday defended its partnership with Turkish Airlines. The airline said that the codeshare partnership between IndiGo and Turkish Airlines has significantly increased international travel accessibility and affordability for passengers travelling from India's smaller cities to Europe and the US.

This collaboration enables cost-effective two-stop flights, enhancing connectivity and providing multiple benefits to Indian travellers. Despite calls for a boycott, the partnership remains strategically important for IndiGo in its quest to solidify its long-haul market footprint.

The codeshare agreement provides seats at competitive airfares, especially crucial amidst rising long-haul costs post-Covid.

"The codeshare has enabled IndiGo to build its presence in the long-haul markets in Europe and the US, putting in place the foundation for self-sufficiency, i.e. its long-haul foray with the 40 A321 XLR and 30 A350 aircraft ordered by the airline," an airline was quoted as saying by newswire PTI.

IndiGo operates a fleet of over 400 planes, conducting around 2,200 flights daily. The airline connects more than 90 domestic and over 40 international destinations. The partnership with Turkish Airlines not only enhances the connectivity of major hubs like Delhi and Mumbai but also generates additional revenue.

Over 300,000 Indians travelled to Turkiye in 2024, highlighting the strong travel ties between the two nations. The bilateral Air Services Agreement permits carriers from both countries to operate 56 flights per week, facilitating further connectivity.

While the partnership brings economic advantages, it has faced criticism due to Turkiye's political stance supporting Pakistan amidst ongoing India-Pakistan tensions. Some have called for IndiGo to reconsider its association with Turkish Airlines.

"Given the current India-Pakistan conflict, it might be an appropriate time for IndiGo to reconsider its partnership with Turkish Airlines, and likewise for Air India to reevaluate its association with Turkish Technic," a user suggested.

Critics argue that the codeshare partnership allows Turkish Airlines to benefit disproportionately, leveraging profits against India's interests.

Online users have voiced concerns, with some urging IndiGo to sever ties. "@IndiGo6E When will you end your Partnership with Turkish Airlines? They are making profit from our citizens and using it against our nation. #indigo #IndianArmy," another user wrote on X.

"IndiGo should stop the codeshare with Turkish Airlines. We can't just ask people to do everything while these corporates keep making big moolah despite doing anti-national stuff," a user commented.