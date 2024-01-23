Cold wave: Flights, trains delayed as dense fog shrouds Delhi-NCR, other parts of north India 

Cold wave conditions persist in North India, with Delhi-NCR experiencing dense fog on Tuesday morning. This follows a warning issued by the meteorological department on Monday for dense fog in Delhi. A yellow alert was also issued for the day.

Several flights have been delayed due to reduced visibility. 28 trains to Delhi from various parts of India are also running late due to dense fog conditions on Tuesday. The weather department forecasts mainly clear skies for Delhi on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to range between 18 and 7 degrees Celsius.

Monday's maximum temperature was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, while the minimum was 6.1 degrees Celsius. In other states, Rajasthan continues to experience cold weather and dense fog, with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius and Alwar recording 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog was also reported in parts of the state, with weather conditions expected to remain the same for the next 24 hours. Cold weather conditions have also intensified in Haryana and Punjab, with moderate to dense fog reported in the morning in most places.

Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted dense to very dense fog conditions over pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from January 23-28. Delhi is also likely to witness dense fog conditions on January 23-25.

Similar weather conditions are also likely to prevail in parts of north Madhya Pradesh on January 23 and 24 as well as in isolated parts of Rajasthan from January 23-26. Isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura are also likely to report dense fog conditions on January 23 and 24.

The IMD forecast also included dense fog conditions in Bihar from January 23-28. Cold day to severe cold day conditions are also likely to prevail in parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Bihar on January 23. While Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness cold day to severe cold day conditions from January 23-27, north Rajasthan will report similar weather condition on January 23 and 24.