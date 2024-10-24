Coldplay, Diljit concerts: Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response within 4 weeks on resale of tickets

Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts: The Delhi High Court has given the Centre four weeks to respond to a plea seeking a regulatory framework for resale of concert tickets to avoid illegal selling activities.

A bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued a notice to union ministers of Information and Broadcasting and Electronics, and Information Technology, private entities Stubhub Inc, Viagogo Entertainment Inc and Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd on the petition, seeking replies within four weeks. The court has posted the hearing for February 18, 2025.

The petition also sought a direction to the Centre to block unlawful online platforms involved in the purported illegal and unauthorised sale of tickets in India.

The plea that cited ticket sales for Coldplay concert said online ticketing platforms including BookmyShow (BMS) need to provide a digital ticketing solution to the public and help keep a check on black marketing and unauthorised sale of tickets.

"Yet, the announcement of sought-after events such as cricket matches, live entertainment shows or musical concerts by several renowned artists such as Diljit Dosanjh, Coldplay, etc., are followed by a rampant increase of black-marketing activities whereby tickets for admission to such events are sold at an exorbitant premium through unauthorised and unlawful means by exploiting the general public at large," the plea said.

