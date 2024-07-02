'Congress and RJD ruined their prospects because...': Prashant Kishor on why Muslim community didn't progress in Bihar

Political Strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday targeted the Congress and Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for their failures concerning the Muslim community in Bihar.

Kishor referenced the Sachar Committee report, which highlighted that the socio-economic condition of Muslims in India was worse than that of Dalits. He pointed out that this report was released when there was no BJP or Modi government in power; instead, it was the Congress and Lalu Yadav's government, both of which had secured significant votes from the Muslim community. According to Kishor, these governments did not work effectively to uplift the Muslim community.

Kishor directly targeted the Congress party, stating that if they, along with Lalu Yadav, had focused on educating Muslim children, the BJP and Modi government might not have risen to power. He argued that the Muslim community's poor choice of leaders contributed to their current state of backwardness.

The Jan Suraaj head noted that Muslims make up 18% of Bihar's population, which should ideally translate to 40 MLAs in the state assembly. However, there are only 19 Muslim MLAs, which he attributed to the lack of tickets given to Muslim candidates.

Kishor emphasized the need for a new political alternative, stating that many people believe there is no option other than Congress and RJD. He aims to provide this alternative through his Jan Suraj Party, which is set to be officially formed on October 2. Kishor assured that he would not assume the leadership of the new party; instead, the leader would be chosen democratically by the members.