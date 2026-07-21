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Congress protests outside PM Modi's residence, Jitendra Singh opens dialogue with Rahul Gandhi

Congress protests outside PM Modi's residence, Jitendra Singh opens dialogue with Rahul Gandhi

The Centre reached out to the protesters as the Prime Minister's residence is in a high-security zone

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 21, 2026 4:58 PM IST
Congress protests outside PM Modi's residence, Jitendra Singh opens dialogue with Rahul GandhiCongress stages protest outside PM's residence in Central Delhi

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday protested outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Central Delhi. "We have marched to PM Modi’s house to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday," he wrote on X. The Government doesn’t want to take any accountability, or does it want to have a debate on it in Parliament. PM and HM must resign for destroying the future of India's youth."

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Among the top leaders present were Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, and Pawan Khera.

They demanded the resignations of the Prime Minister and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the police action against students protesting on the NEET paper leak issue. 

Chairperson of the Punjab Congress Campaign Committee, Charanjit Singh Channi, was also present.

The Centre reached out to the protesters as the Prime Minister's residence is in a high-security zone. 

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Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy, visited the spot and was seen in conversation with Gandhi. 

"It was a flash protest; we didn't have a whiff of it," India Today’s Mausami Singh reported after Rahul Gandhi led the Congress protest.

A large number of police personnel and RAF have been deployed outside the PM's residence. 

Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders, earlier met some of the students injured in Monday's police action at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

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Published on: Jul 21, 2026 4:43 PM IST
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