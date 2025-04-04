Congress to challenge Waqf bill in Supreme Court. Jairam Ramesh says 'will continue to resist all assaults' on Constitution

The grand old Congress party on Friday said that it will "very soon" contest the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Supreme Court. AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress is determined to resist what it sees as assaults on constitutional principles by the Modi government.

"We are confident and will continue to resist all assaults of the Modi Govt on the principles, provisions, and practices that are contained in the Constitution of India," he commented.

Ramesh further mentioned that the Supreme Court is currently hearing the INC's challenges regarding the CAA (2019), RTI Act (2005) amendments, Conduct of Election Rules (2024), and the Places of Worship Act (1991).

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has been passed by both Houses of Parliament, marking what Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls a "watershed moment" for socio-economic justice and transparency. The bill mandates the inclusion of up to four non-Muslim members, including two women, in the Waqf Council, aiming to enhance representation and inclusivity.

Importantly, the bill stipulates that senior officers above the rank of district collectors will have the final authority to determine whether a property is classified as waqf or government-owned. This is part of the government's broader effort to infuse more accountability and transparency into the management of waqf properties, a system previously criticised for its opacity.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi highlighted the need for modernising the Waqf system to better address social justice, especially for marginalised groups such as Pasmanda Muslims.

He stated, "For decades, the Waqf system was synonymous with a lack of transparency and accountability. This especially harmed the interests of Muslim women, poor Muslims, Pasmanda Muslims."

As the bill now awaits the President's assent to become law, it is positioned as part of the BJP's outreach to historically marginalised Muslims.

"We remain committed to prioritising the dignity of every citizen. This is also how we build a stronger, more inclusive and more compassionate India," Modi asserted.