'Congress was in power in 14 states, now just 5' : Ramachandra Guha counters Shashi Tharoor's defence of Rahul Gandhi

Historian and author Ramachandra Guha has hit back at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's defence of Rahul Gandhi, arguing that it fails to address what he described as Gandhi's "dismal leadership record."

In a post on X, Guha wrote: "Dear @ShashiTharoor, I enjoyed your spirited defence of Rahul Gandhi. Alas, it does not address the central thesis of my column and interview—his dismal leadership record. The facts speak for themselves."

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Guha then pointed to the Congress party's electoral performance under Gandhi's leadership.

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"The Congress suffered heavy defeats in three successive General Elections fought under his leadership. Meanwhile, the number of Congress MLAs has come down by almost 50% under his watch."

Dear @ShashiTharoor , I enjoyed your spirited defence of Rahul Gandhi. Alas, it does not address the central thesis of my column and interview—his dismal leadership record. The facts speak for themselves.The Congress suffered heavy defeats in three successive General Elections… https://t.co/gJrETWTBu1 — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) June 7, 2026

He further wrote: "In 2013, the Congress was in power in 14 states. That was the party Rahul Gandhi inherited. Now the Congress is in power in just 5 states. As the countrywide footprint of the party shrinks, surely its principal leader should be held accountable? Or is that a question too uncomfortable for the Congress to face?"

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Tharoor's defence of Rahul Gandhi

Guha's remarks came in response to a post by Tharoor, who defended Rahul Gandhi and questioned the criticism surrounding his lack of executive or international experience.

"Come on, @Ram_Guha, this is a bit much," Tharoor wrote.

Come on, @Ram_Guha, this is a bit much. What experience did Barack Obama, a first-term Senator from Illinois, have in world affairs when he became President of the most powerful country on earth, while it was caught up in multiple global issues? For that matter, how much… https://t.co/Tyz2iisNXA — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 6, 2026

Drawing a comparison with former US President Barack Obama, he said: "What experience did Barack Obama, a first-term Senator from Illinois, have in world affairs when he became President of the most powerful country on earth, while it was caught up in multiple global issues?"

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Tharoor also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rise from Gujarat Chief Minister to Prime Minister.

"For that matter, how much international exposure did the CM of Gujarat have to manage India’s International relationships?" he asked.

Defending Gandhi's credentials, Tharoor added: "@RahulGandhi has led a national party for a dozen years. He has extensive contacts with leaders around the world and no shortage of advisers inside and outside his party. No President or PM handles crises alone; that’s why he heads a government! I think it’s time to put this overblown controversy to rest."

What Guha said in his interview

The exchange stems from comments Guha made in an interview with The Wire, where he questioned Rahul Gandhi's suitability for the top job and argued that many voters remain unconvinced about his leadership credentials.

"Many people ask me this. You know, people who dislike Modi—like me and like you people who deeply dislike, even detest Narendra Modi and Amit Shah—I mean, let us put it on record that no one detests Modi's BJP more than me. Perhaps as much."

Guha said that even people who oppose the BJP often wonder how Gandhi would handle a major national or international crisis.

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"But even people of that sensibility say, 'What will happen if there is a Gulf crisis? How would he handle it? If China attacks, what has he done to show that if he is Prime Minister, you know, can meet a grave, complex situation with equanimity, you know, with wisdom?' So I think this does matter."

He also suggested that the Congress could project a leader with administrative experience as its prime ministerial face while retaining Gandhi in a broader leadership role.

"So, you know, again—there are other people in Congress who have been ministers, chief ministers, you know. If one of them was presented, for example, as a prospective prime minister candidate with Rahul Gandhi—of course, just being a leader—but they could be sending a different kind of message."

Guha further said, "So I think it matters to many people that what qualifies him, except for his personal decency. The only two things[that qualify him: one is negative—his dynastic entitlement, the fact that his mother, his father, grandmother, and great-grandfather were prime ministers."