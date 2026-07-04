Jodhpur Airport's new ₹480 crore terminal explained: Features, passenger capacity, connectivity and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on Saturday to inaugurate the newly built terminal at Jodhpur Airport and launch the Modified UDAN scheme, a revised regional connectivity plan for the next 10 years. The Modified UDAN scheme has an outlay of ₹28,840 crore and is aimed at expanding regional air connectivity and aviation-led development across the country.
At what cost has the new Jodhpur Airport terminal been built?
The new terminal has been built at a cost of ₹480 crore. The Prime Minister's Office said Modi will inaugurate it at around 10:45 am on Saturday. Spread across more than 23,000 square metres, the terminal has been designed to handle up to 20 lakh passengers annually.
What are the main features of the new terminal?
The new terminal combines traditional design elements with a modern layout. Its key features include the following:
How will this improve connectivity?
The airport operates as a single integrated domestic terminal, which connects Jodhpur directly to hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Ahmedabad.
What are the parking facilities like at the airport?
The terminal has an on-site, open-air parking lot located just outside the passenger building.
How to reach the airport?
What impact is expected from the airport project?
Officials expect the new terminal to boost tourism, trade, investment and employment in the region. The terminal inauguration and the launch of the Modified UDAN scheme place the focus on expanding regional air infrastructure in Rajasthan and beyond.
What is the Modified UDAN scheme?
The Modified UDAN scheme is a revised regional connectivity plan for the next 10 years. It has an outlay of ₹28,840 crore and is aimed at taking regional air connectivity to the next level and accelerating aviation-led development across the country.
What does the revised scheme provide?
Under the scheme, 100 new aerodromes will be developed from existing unserved airstrips with an allocation of over ₹12,000 crore. More than ₹2,500 crore has been earmarked for Operations and Maintenance support for regional airports.
The plan also proposes 200 modern helipads to improve connectivity in remote and difficult areas. Airlines operating regional routes will continue to receive Viability Gap Funding of over ₹10,000 crore to support sustained operations and improve commercial viability.